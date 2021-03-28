Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.0% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in BlackRock by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2,650.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BLK stock traded up $29.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $756.90. 803,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,819. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.90 and a 1 year high of $788.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $716.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $675.76. The stock has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

