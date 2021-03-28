Klaytn (KLAY) Price Tops $3.69 on Top Exchanges

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. Klaytn has a market cap of $9.03 billion and $230.85 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.69 or 0.00006543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00057705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.00219066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.22 or 0.00874963 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00050978 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00078475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00028106 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,527,368,819 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,059,130 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.