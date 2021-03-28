Kleros (PNK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.00 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Kleros token can now be bought for approximately $0.0861 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $52.27 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00023333 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,144,476 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

