Komodo Achieves Market Cap of $272.74 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $2.18 or 0.00003957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $272.74 million and $65.97 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.60 or 0.00249324 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00062076 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00088846 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,900,536 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

