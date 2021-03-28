Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) Short Interest Down 50.8% in March

Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the February 28th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of KONAQ stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Kona Grill has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S.

