Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) Short Interest Down 50.8% in March

Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the February 28th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of KONAQ stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Kona Grill has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07.
About Kona Grill
