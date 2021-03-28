Kryll (KRL) Market Cap Tops $15.96 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Kryll has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Kryll coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000910 BTC on major exchanges. Kryll has a total market cap of $15.96 million and approximately $143,805.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00024595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.75 or 0.00629061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00066263 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00024213 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,638,781 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

