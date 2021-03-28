KuCoin Token Price Tops $4.90 on Major Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 28th. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for about $4.90 or 0.00008755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $392.97 million and approximately $10.77 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00022326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00048186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.11 or 0.00610667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00065067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00024092 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a token. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

