Kush Finance Hits Market Cap of $77,758.66 (KSEED)

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. Kush Finance has a market cap of $77,758.66 and approximately $367.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kush Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000519 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00057610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00222074 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.56 or 0.00868553 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00050699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00078049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00028328 BTC.

About Kush Finance

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,337 tokens. Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance

Buying and Selling Kush Finance

