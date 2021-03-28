LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the February 28th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNXSF shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LNXSF stock remained flat at $$73.35 during midday trading on Friday. 40 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $80.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.58.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

