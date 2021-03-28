Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Up 181.1% in March

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 181.1% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of NYSE:LGI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 33,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,973. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

