Lead Wallet (LEAD) One Day Volume Tops $1.79 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $6.66 million and $1.79 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00059122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.21 or 0.00228987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.98 or 0.00968438 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00052419 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00079628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029737 BTC.

Lead Wallet Token Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

