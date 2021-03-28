Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Update

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the February 28th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of LGGNY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,074. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

