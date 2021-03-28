Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Position Lifted by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Leidos accounts for approximately 3.3% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Leidos by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,086,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,081 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Leidos by 1,163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,547 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Leidos by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,578,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,982,000 after acquiring an additional 378,768 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 833.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 317,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,426,000 after purchasing an additional 283,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LDOS. Argus dropped their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.20. 1,146,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,585. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.