Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd reduced its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,361 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Lennar by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,690,000 after purchasing an additional 315,292 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $19,126,000. Oakmont Corp grew its holdings in Lennar by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 392,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after buying an additional 226,600 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $16,489,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $12,034,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average of $80.86. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Argus upped their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

