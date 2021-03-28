Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 855,400 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the February 28th total of 2,222,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.8 days.

Shares of FINMF remained flat at $$8.11 during trading hours on Friday. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

