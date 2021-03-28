Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 855,400 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the February 28th total of 2,222,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.8 days.
Shares of FINMF remained flat at $$8.11 during trading hours on Friday. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93.
Leonardo Company Profile
