Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, G.Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,766 shares in the company, valued at $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $5.88 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $848.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

