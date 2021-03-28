LHT (LHT) Price Up 1.5% This Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a total market capitalization of $118,040.80 and $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LHT has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005610 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00011853 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000172 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

