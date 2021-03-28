Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Ning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS LNNGY remained flat at $$159.97 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $175.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.84. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

