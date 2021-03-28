Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.55.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $4,870,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $1,121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $2,812,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $15,899,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $2,073,000. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $60.35. The company had a trading volume of 653,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,325. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.51. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

