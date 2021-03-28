Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will post $70.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $78.20 million. Lightspeed POS posted sales of $36.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year sales of $209.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.30 million to $217.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $354.37 million, with estimates ranging from $300.02 million to $422.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.12 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Shares of LSPD opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.63. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.51.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

