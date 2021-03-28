LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $9.83 million and approximately $38,630.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00024701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00048103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.73 or 0.00623252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00065751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00024226 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,024,978,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 963,882,115 tokens. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.