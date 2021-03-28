Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Purchased by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,569 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of Limelight Networks worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,097 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $98,315.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,930 shares of company stock worth $260,814 over the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLNW shares. Cowen cut Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.33 million, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $55.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.