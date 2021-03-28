Linear (LINA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $503.93 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Linear token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $503.93 million and approximately $99.50 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00022468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00047710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.16 or 0.00608759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00064977 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00023884 BTC.

Linear Token Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,341,630,847 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

