LINKA Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.25 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LINKA has traded 45.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $5.25 million and $9,096.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00022950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00047754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.37 or 0.00612736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00065746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00024209 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

