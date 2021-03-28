Linker Coin (LNC) Price Hits $0.0391 on Major Exchanges

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Linker Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Linker Coin has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $1,231.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00022442 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00047794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.40 or 0.00611541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00065295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00024094 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin (LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

