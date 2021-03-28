Liquidity Network 1-Day Volume Tops $63,793.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $845,208.51 and $63,793.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00057687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.29 or 0.00226117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $519.27 or 0.00929757 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00050870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00080273 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00028915 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.