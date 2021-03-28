Lisk (LSK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $208.00 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $641.01 million and $208.00 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $5.02 or 0.00009059 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00021167 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00014807 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007704 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,567,220 coins and its circulating supply is 127,631,982 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

