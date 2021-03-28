Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Market Cap Reaches $2.10 Million

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Lisk Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $20,024.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk Machine Learning token can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded up 72.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00057654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.23 or 0.00228625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.68 or 0.00924861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00050649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00080236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00028725 BTC.

About Lisk Machine Learning

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk

Lisk Machine Learning Token Trading

