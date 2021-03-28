Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Tops $6.58 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and $1,214.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $794.98 or 0.01433805 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000140 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,547.69 or 1.00183811 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 716,889,325 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

