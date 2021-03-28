Litecoin Plus (LCP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $150,591.34 and approximately $21.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,264.01 or 1.00074661 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00034224 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00086344 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001425 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.