Litex (LXT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.36 Million

Litex (CURRENCY:LXT) traded up 24% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Litex has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Litex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litex token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litex has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00024686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00048262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.90 or 0.00624184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00065883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024082 BTC.

Litex Profile

Litex (LXT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Litex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,439,799,987 tokens. Litex’s official Twitter account is @litex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litex is litex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LITEX is a completely decentralized payment ecosystem for cryptocurrency. Built on the business model of YeePay’s star product (the non-bankcard payment solution) along with the BOLT protocol, the LTXN （LITEX Network) enables crypto-purchasers to pay fiat money to merchants on behalf of customers for products and services, and the customers repay cryptocurrency to the purchasers. The whole process is ensured by smart contracts, no centralized organization is involved. “

Litex Token Trading

