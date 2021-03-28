Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $327.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

LAD stock opened at $377.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $380.58 and its 200 day moving average is $303.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

In related news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total transaction of $133,357.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scoggin Management LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth about $1,710,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $6,075,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 631.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

