Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,258 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.95% of Lithia Motors worth $74,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LAD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,946,000 after purchasing an additional 612,120 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $63,607,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,384,000 after purchasing an additional 156,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 187,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,804,000 after purchasing an additional 109,072 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAD stock opened at $377.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $380.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at $89,517,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total value of $133,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.08.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

