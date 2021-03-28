Lition Price Hits $0.0081 on Top Exchanges (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 21.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Lition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Lition has a total market capitalization of $286,379.13 and $62,096.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lition has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,396.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,680.63 or 0.03033823 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.82 or 0.00330028 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $497.19 or 0.00897519 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.50 or 0.00412481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.81 or 0.00357075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.07 or 0.00247441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00021352 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

