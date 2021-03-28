Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie lowered Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $84.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.30.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at $84,067,594.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. 5.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.