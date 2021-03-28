Lobstex (LOBS) Market Cap Hits $2.10 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Lobstex has a market cap of $2.10 million and $123,815.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0971 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000688 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,615,133 coins and its circulating supply is 21,615,121 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

