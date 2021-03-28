Lobstex Price Tops $0.0993 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0993 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $911,038.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000683 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,610,963 coins and its circulating supply is 21,610,951 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

