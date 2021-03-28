LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading 63.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 63.9% against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0405 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $6,281.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00071242 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002640 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,866,009 coins and its circulating supply is 51,653,233 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

