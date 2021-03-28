Loki Tops One Day Volume of $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,190.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,674.44 or 0.03033953 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.16 or 0.00330068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.63 or 0.00899862 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.69 or 0.00419796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.48 or 0.00359635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.60 or 0.00249324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00021450 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

