LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property stock remained flat at $$2.30 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Further Reading: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.