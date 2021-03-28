Loom Network (LOOM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $38.01 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. Loom Network has a market cap of $170.62 million and approximately $38.01 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Loom Network has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00024892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00048296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.97 or 0.00624585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00065942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00024063 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 coins. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

