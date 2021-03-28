Loopring Market Cap Reaches $595.88 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Loopring token can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $595.88 million and approximately $60.84 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00023214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00047867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.92 or 0.00613101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00065514 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00024174 BTC.

Loopring (LRC) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,221,983,028 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol

