LPL Financial LLC Acquires 10,205 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

CAH stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.16 and a 1-year high of $61.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

