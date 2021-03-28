LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Builders FirstSource worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.93.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

