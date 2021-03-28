LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $14,324,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,751,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Barclays raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,304 shares of company stock valued at $732,686. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $178.63 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $133.50 and a one year high of $210.66. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.81.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

