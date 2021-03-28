LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.23% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,085,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 27,930 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 173,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after buying an additional 27,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Shares of ILTB opened at $68.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.14. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.16 and a 12 month high of $79.65.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

