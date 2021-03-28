LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.56% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of RFG stock opened at $217.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.40 and a 12-month high of $234.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.16 and its 200 day moving average is $198.21.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.