LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 678.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 469,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,994,000 after purchasing an additional 408,906 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 398,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,754,000 after buying an additional 275,253 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,684,000 after buying an additional 196,322 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,324,000 after buying an additional 146,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 283,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,766,000 after buying an additional 145,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CINF. MKM Partners raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $105.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.75.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

