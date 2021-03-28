LPL Financial LLC Buys 106,875 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 301.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,875 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of National Retail Properties worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $46.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.18.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,465.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,359 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

