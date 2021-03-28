LPL Financial LLC Buys 5,524 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of XPO Logistics worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO opened at $123.21 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $131.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 150.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

In related news, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $3,628,619.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,363,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

